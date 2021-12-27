BELTON — Services for Jennifer Lynn Ferguson Williams, 57, of Temple and formerly of Long Beach, Calif., will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Brian Grant officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mrs. Williams died Friday, Dec. 24, at a Temple hospital.
Baylor-Scott and White in Temple after a brief illness.
She was born Feb. 14, 1964, in San Diego to Richard and Shirley Schooley Ferguson. She grew up in Lakewood, Calif., and graduated from high school there. She married Harold “Ike” Williams on Dec. 27, 1990, in Inglewood, Calif. She lived in Long Beach for almost 30 years where she worked as a care giver for I.H.S.S., and she later worked for Accent in Central Texas. She was a member of Crossroads Church in Belton.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Christopher Williams of Hawthorne, Calif.; two daughters, Amanda Butner of Lakewood and Elizabeth Williams of Sylmar, Calif.; her mother of Temple; a brother, Aaron Scott Ferguson of Las Vegas; a sister, Mary Garcia of Washington state; and three grandchildren.