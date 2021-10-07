BELTON — Services for Julia Villanueva Rodriguez, 62, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today at New Jerusalem Church in Belton with the Rev. Alberto Ortiz officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Rodriguez died Sunday, Oct. 3, in Mexico.
She was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Mier y Noriega, Mexico, to Bonifacio Rodriguez and Eduarda Grimaldo. She grew up in Isidro, Mexico. She married Isaias Villanueva on July 17, 1975. She was a member of New Jerusalem Church in Belton and served on the church’s board of directors. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; three daughters, Consuelo Bedolla, Johana Silva, and Nancy Nino, all of Belton; two sons, Alberto Villanueva and Davy Villanueva, both of Belton.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.