Services with military honors for Richard “Rick” Anthony Kulbusauskas, 65, of Moffat will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Kulbusaukas died Sunday, Jan. 23, at his residence.
He was born March 9, 1956, in Philadelphia to Anthony and Pauline Johnson Kulbusauskas. Rick had been a resident of Bell County since 1992. He served in the Army for 13 years. In 2009 he married Angelia Lynch in Killeen. He worked many years at Pilgrim’s Pride in Waco as an HVAC technician.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Richard Kulbusauskas of Killeen; a daughter, Kelly Downing of Pennsylvania; a sister in Pennsylvania; and numerous grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.