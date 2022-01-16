BELTON — Services for John William Walters, 91, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple with military honors.
Mr. Walters died Wednesday, Jan. 12, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Washington, D.C., to William and Mary Etcher Walters. He served for 27 years in the U.S. Navy. He married Desanka Sefkerinac on June 24, 1964, in Arlington, Va. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (fourth degree), Fleet Reserve Association, Navy League of the United States, Marine Corps League, and the U.S. Chief Petty Officers Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife on July 14, 2014.
Survivors include several family members.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.