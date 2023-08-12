Jennings Russell Bish
Jennings Russell Bish, age 95, of Temple passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, at his home. He was born on the 6th day of June 1928 in Widnoon, Pennsylvania to parents Clifford Clare and Ella Mae (Bearfield) Bish.
Jennings has been a resident of Temple for 35 years. He married the love of his life Fern Kemery on June 10th, 1988. Jennings attended some college and was affiliated with Jehovah’s Witnesses. He did many great things in his life such as building MGM studio in Disney World and building bridges on Pennsylvania turn pike. Jennings worked for Frank Irey Construction in Monongahela, PA, for over 20 years. After retiring early, Jennings started JR’s Installation Repairs to help the elderly fix anything they needed. Jennings was strong willed, compassionate, and would do anything for his family. He will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Elwood Bish, and sisters Ella Skidmore and Geraldine Miller.
Jennings will be deeply missed by his wife Fern, three daughters Kim Watts and husband Randy, Laverna McWhorter, Mandi Van Almen and husband Robert, as well as numerous grandkids and great grandkids.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary