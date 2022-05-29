BELTON — Services for Delmar Ezell Starnes, 88, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Starnes died Wednesday, May 18.
He was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Barnhill, Ill., to Gussie Arthur and Mary Matherson Starns. He graduated from Rochelle Township High School. He attended the University of Illinois. He retired from the U.S. Air Force. He owned and operated United Rent-All.
Survivors include his wife, Claudia Sue Starnes; a daughter, Deborah Renee Bertolette; two sons, Steve Starnes and Darin Starnes; a stepdaughter, Killie Mendoza; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Connection Church or any charity of choice.