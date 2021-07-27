BELTON — Services for Kathy Fritsche, 71, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Danny Brey officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Ms. Fritsche died Sunday, July 25, at a Temple nursing facility.
She was born Sept. 17, 1949, in Vernon to Houston Thomas and Elsie Rae Nail. She graduated from Pampa High School in 1968. She worked for Finney Insurance in Belton.
Survivors include a son, Joshua Fritsche of Spicewood; a daughter, Melonie Gallagher of Cleburne; a brother, Wilburn Nail of Lubbock; two sisters, Jeanette Finney and Diana Quarles, both of Temple; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Yorkie Rescue Houston at www.yorkierescuehouston.org/info/donate or Yorkie Rescue Houston, 6046 FM 2920 #628, Spring, TX 77379.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.