Barbara “Bobbie” A. Hejl
Barbara “Bobbie” A. Hejl, age 81, of Temple, Texas passed away on March 3, 2021 at a local hospital. She was born on November 12, 1939 in Rosebud, Texas the daughter of Albert and Helen (Hurta) Hejl.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:00am at the funeral home followed by burial at Seaton Cemetery in Seaton, Texas.
Barbara grew up on her family farm near Rosebud, Texas. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1958 and went to work for the Department of Agriculture in Milam County, Cameron, Texas. She felt her work with farmers and ranchers was the most rewarding career she could have hoped for herself. After retiring in 1994 she went to work for Balt – Best rite and worked for 10 years before retiring again so that she could devote her time to her home, yard, and grandchildren. Barbara is now sitting on the bank of a stock tank where the black bass are plentiful and her vision is perfect.
In June of 1960, Barbara married Waymond James Gerza. He preceded her in death in January of 1987. On April 8, 1989 in Temple, Texas she married William Hejl. Barbara was also preceded in death by her parents Albert and Helen Hejl, and a sister Kathy Terry.
She is survived by her husband William Hejl of Temple, children Karen Massar and husband Darrell of Temple and Alan Hejl and grandchildren Courtney Mullings and husband Mac, Walker Massar and her dear dog Fluffy.
