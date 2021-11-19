LaRita Ruth
Danneberg Lange
LaRita Ruth Danneberg Lange, age 88 of Temple, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Spring, TX. Services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021: Memorial at 11:00 am at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, Temple, TX; Graveside at Noon at Dyess Grove Cemetery, 1771 Stringtown Road, Temple, TX. The family invites all to stay for refreshments afterwards at the Dyess Grove Fellowship Hall.
LaRita was born April 3, 1933 in Emporia, Kansas to John G. and Edith (Jennings) Danneberg. She and her family moved to Kansas City, KS where they were surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In 1948, the family relocated to Temple, TX where Rita’s dad was Master Mechanic of the Santa Fe Railroad. She received her B.S. in Education from Texas Women’s University and her M.S. in Education from Southwest Texas State University (Texas State University). She married Albert Lange on July 13, 1957. LaRita taught elementary education for 26 years and retired in 1988. She received her Learning Disability Certification and taught students with learning disabilities the last 11 years of her career. She loved teaching and making a difference in the life of a child.
After retirement, Al and Rita moved back to Temple, TX where they built Mesquite Hill Ranch on Stringtown Road. They spent many years enjoying farm life with cows, dogs, and cats. Rita took quilting classes and thus began her love of stitching beautiful quilts. She entered several quilt shows, but her favorite quilts were the ones she made for each of her grandchildren when they were born. Mesquite Hill became a special place for her grandchildren to visit, play games, drive the mule, and go fishing. Double G Farm Camp became an annual tradition enjoyed by all.
Rita was a lifelong University of Kansas Jayhawk basketball fan and you knew better than to call her during March Madness. One of her prized possessions was a piece of the floor from Allen Fieldhouse. She was also a lifelong Houston Astros fan and passed her love of the Astros to her children and grandchildren. Rita and her best friend, Liz Smith attended games in the Astrodome, and in 2005, Rita and Liz attended the first World Series game played in the state of Texas. The Astros won their Division on the day she passed, and we know she’s enjoyed a front row seat to this year’s playoff run.
Al and Rita were married for 60 years, and he pre-deceased her in 2017. Rita is survived by her daughter, Susan and her husband Mike and their children Sarah and Rachel; her son, Scott and his wife Candice and his children Matthew and Emma; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the loving staff of Cura Assisted Living and Amen Hospice. We also thank Donya Freitag for her many visits, prayers and devotions shared with Rita. Thankfully the pandemic allowed Rita to virtually attend church which provided her great comfort. If desired, memorial contributions can be sent to First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1340 North Millbend, The Woodlands, TX 77380 c/o LaRita Lange Memorial.
