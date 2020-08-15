BELTON — Services for Judy Ann Cowan Pugh, 72, of Holland will be 1 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Chase Bowers officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Pugh died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at her residence.
She was born June 29, 1948, in Temple to LeRoy and Betty Cowan. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Stan Pugh in 1975. She was a member of Temple Bible Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four children, Israel Pugh, Charity Hohhertz, Aaron Pugh and Mindy Walker; three brothers, James Prewitt, Enoch Prewitt and L.W. Cowan; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive #5167, Temple, TX 76502; or to APAC, 3809 S. General Bruce Drive, Suite #103-8251, Temple, TX 76502.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.