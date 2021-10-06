Services for Florida Mae Bowden Mathis, 67, of Temple will be noon today at New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Mathis died Wednesday, Sept. 29, in a Temple hospital.
She was born July 29, 1954, in Temple to Era Bowden. She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church of Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Mathis Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Bryan Keith Ervin of Arlington, Odell “Trey” Ervin III and Quincy Allen Ervin, both of Odessa; three brothers, Michael Ray Bowden of Dallas, Joe Lee Bowden of Texas and Billy Bowden of Temple; and 13 grandchildren.
Branford Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.