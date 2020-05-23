Services for Andrew Hollas, 88, of Little River-Academy are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Hollas died Thursday, May 21.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 6:25 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.