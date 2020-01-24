Mary Ann Roessler Harris was born to Ben and Bertha Roessler in Westphalia, Texas, on July 6, 1927. She graduated Lott High school in 1944. On January 16, 2020, she passed peacefully as her family surrounded her with love, tears, and prayers. She will be greatly missed!
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, John Doskocil, her second husband Malcolm Harris, her son Ronnie Doskocil, and her daughter Pat Mott.
She is survived by: five sisters, Liz Morris, Lou Buckholt (husband Al), Angie Kosel (husband Ray), Bernadette Bruggman (husband Darwin), Madeline Lambert (husband James); one brother, Buddy Roessler (wife Nelda); three sons, Jim Doskocil (wife Mary Ellen), John Doskocil Jr. (wife Teri), and Chris Doskocil (wife Cindy); three daughters, Kate Allred (husband Dave), Maggie Aune (husband George), and Debi Eutsler; sixteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the rebuilding of The Church of the Visitation, Westphalia, Texas, online at https://austindiocese.org/church-of-the-visitation-fund or by mailing a check to: Church of the Visitation, 144 CR 3000, Lott, TX 76656 in the name of MARY ANN HARRIS.
Rosary and Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Westphalia Hall