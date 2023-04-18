Services for Brandon David Forbes, 43, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Saturday at White Flint Park near Moody.
Mr. Forbes died Tuesday, April 4, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 22, 1979, in Temple to Mark Stephan Forbes and Elaine Easley Bruner. He attended San Saba State School where he received multiple certifications in different fields. He worked as a tattoo artist.
Survivors include two brothers, Benjamin P. Turner of Geronimo, Okla., and Nicholas R. Turner of Midland; and two sisters, Elizabeth Forbes Marsden and Michele Morgan, both of Temple.
Flowers or memorials may be sent to Lindsey Ford, 1811 E. Ave. K, Apt. 608, Temple, TX 76501.