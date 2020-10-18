William R. “Bill” White, age 95, of Academy passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home in Academy. He was born on May 9, 1925, in Reeds Lake, Texas, the son of Coy R. White and Lillian Wallace White.
Bill will be in state on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 9:00am – 9:00pm at Scanio Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
Visitation will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, followed by burial at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Bill was a racing legend in Texas and was the 2nd ever member of the Heart of Texas Wall of Fame and was a former member of the USAC, IMCA, and NASCAR. He served his country in the United States Navy, was a member of the American Legion Lodge #133 in Temple and was the first and only Marshall for Little River-Academy having served 3 terms. Bill was a mechanic and owned and operated Bill White Automotive for many years before retiring in 2016.
He is survived by his wife Linda of Academy; children, Sheradee Sanders and husband Jimmy of Academy, Paul White and wife Dee of Eddy, Keith White and wife Brittany of Academy and Karen Stewart and husband Brandon of Academy; 18 grandchildren, Aliegha Pruitt, Ricky Jay Wright, Jr., Shalyssa Ellison, Chris White, Briana White, Shelbi Hutrya, Brian Paul White, Brooke White, Koy White, Ryan White, Kenidi White, Journee White, Jaxon White, Kahlaeni Jackson, Khylar Miles, Lenzi Stewart, Lilli Stewart, and Landon Stewart; and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Wanda McCormick of Temple, Nell Messer of Little River, Lynda Owen of Academy, and Donna Locklin of Salado, brother Ronnie White and wife Brenda of Academy, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Justin Pruitt, a great granddaughter Clinton Evelyn Chipman, brother Vernon White and a sister Bea Stephens.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Bill’s name to the Disabled American Veteran’s (www.dav.org) would be appreciated