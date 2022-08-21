Virginia Sue Bond, known as Jenny, peacefully transitioned on Tuesday June 21, 2022. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00am followed by A Celebration of Life at 10:30am at the Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive, Temple, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation, The American Heart Association, TBC’s missions in Africa and your local no-kill animal shelter. Condolences and remembrances can be left at CallawayJones.com and will be shared at the memorial.