Services for Jesus “Jesse” Mendoza, 63, were March 10 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Mendoza died March 5 at his residence.
He was born April 27, 1957, in El Paso to Jesus Maria Mendoza and Gloria Elena Matamoros. He received an associate degree from Temple College. He worked for a Veterans Administration hospital. He was a member of Church of Christ.
Survivors include a son, Jody Mendoza of Temple; a daughter, Jessica Mendoza of Temple; two sisters, Dolores Mendoza and Veronica Mendoza, both of Minneapolis, Minn.; two brothers, Jose Mercado of Cameron and Obdulio Mercado of Temple; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.