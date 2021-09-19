Donald Calvin Gee, 84, of Temple passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
Donald was born on March 6, 1937 in Petrolia, Clay County, Texas to Orville Oscar Gee and Lorene Dorcas (White) Gee. He graduated from Petrolia High School in 1955 and soon began a career with Lone Star Gas, retiring in 1994 after 39 years. Donald married Verna Hunter in Grandfield, Oklahoma in 1955 and they were married 66 years before he passed away.
Donald loved life, his God, his family and friends. He enjoyed many hobbies including soft ball, golf, boating and water sports. Fishing was his passion, he loved to fish at “The River” and many memories of time with family and friends are there. He spent quiet time there with his God meditating and drinking coffee as the sun rose and set. Donald and Verna enjoyed traveling and cruising.
Donald and Verna were long time members of the Belton Church of Christ. He and Verna volunteered for Love of Christ Food Pantry and Clothing. He loved helping others in need. He was good at fixing things, and liked being busy. He was laid to rest Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the Gee family plat in Petrolia, Texas.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Verna; daughter Donna Helms-Haiduk of Panhandle, Texas; son Calvin Lee Gee and his wife Jennifer of Marble Falls, Texas; daughter Kimberly Gee of Temple; brother Johnny Wilson of Petrolia; sister Jeanene Lanto of Oklahoma. Also survivng are grandchildren Crystal Roden, Wesley Helms, Zachary Gee, Megan Judd, Hillary Ayon, 8 great grandchildren and several cousins.