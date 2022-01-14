Services for Hosie S. Scott Jr., 79, of Belton are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Scott died Monday, Jan. 10, at a Temple hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 4:36 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.