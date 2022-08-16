Services for Fredia Naomi Jones Hossfeld, 89, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Hossfeld died Saturday, July 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 7, 1933, in Belton to R.D. and Grace Selby Jones. She worked for the VA Canteen for 20 years. She retired in 1998.
Survivors include three sons, Keith Gobble of College Station, Charles Gobble of Belton and Robert Hossfeld of Salado; a brother, Wendell Jones; a sister, Sue Hartnett; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.