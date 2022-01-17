ROSEBUD — Services for Bonnie Lucile Wooten Heugatter, 85, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Heugatter died Friday, Jan. 14, in Waco.
She was born May 28, 1936, in Addington, Okla., to Martha and Earman Wooten. She graduated from high school in Fort Worth, and moved with her family to Artesia, Calif. She married Emil Heugatter in 1959 in Artesia.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kurt Eugene Heugatter.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Keith Heugatter; a daughter, Karen Heugatter; two sisters, Nelda Merritt and Beverly Adley; a brother, Wesley Wooten; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Woodland Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 795, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.