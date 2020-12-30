Services for Ima Joyce Lazarus, 89, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Lazarus died Saturday, Dec. 26.
She was born May 13, 1931, in Dallas to Leon and Roxie Jones. She married Fred “Pete” Lazarus. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Fred W. Lazarus of San Angelo, Ron Lazarus of Maypearl and David P. Lazarus of Killeen; a brother, Sam Jones of Broch, Neb.; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.