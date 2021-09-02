Services for Billy Joe Riley, 63, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Martin Venman officiating.
Mr. Riley died Monday, Aug. 30, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 23, 1957, in Temple to Johnnie and Mary Riley. He attended Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Army for six years.
Survivors include two daughters, Nykesha Quinn Hester and Nikki Cook, both of Alabama; three sisters, Johnnie M. Harris of Decatur, Ga., and Carolyn Riley and Judy Boyd, both of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon until service time Saturday the church.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.