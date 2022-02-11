ROCKDALE — Services for Wayne E. Jones, 66, of Austin, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Philemon Brown, the Rev. Willie Phillips and the Rev. Charles Embra officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Jones died Thursday, Jan. 27, at an Austin medical center.
He was born July 27, 1955, in Cameron to Ollie and Helen Marie White Jones. He attended schools in Rockdale. He served in the U.S. Army. He lived the past 10 years in Austin and was a retired laborer.
Survivors include two daughters, Enjoli Jones of Taylor and Tersmia Jones of Houston; a step-daughter, Luciana McDade of Taylor; three brothers, Carl Jones, Darryl Jones and Calvin Jones; five sisters, Ivy Jones, Vickie Jones, Kathleen Jones, Veronica Jones Cremption and Janice Jones; and six grandchildren.