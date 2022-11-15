No services are planned for Nellie Ruth Choney, 71, of Temple.
No services are planned for Nellie Ruth Choney, 71, of Temple.
The body will be cremated.
Mrs. Choney died Friday, Nov. 4, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 3, 1950, to Matt Monroe Ballew and Mattie Lou Daniel in Breman, Ga. She was an Army wife and a homemaker for 26 years. She would babysit children for military families.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Eric Lawrence Choney; and a daughter, Valerie Choney.
Survivors include two sons, Byron Choney and Carden Matthew Choney; two brothers, Charlie Ballew and Edward Ballew; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.