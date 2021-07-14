BELTON — Services for Wanda June Hicks, 85, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mrs. Hicks died Monday, July 12, at a local hospital.
She was born March 29, 1936, to Ruby and Hebert Sligh in Bellmead. She married John D. Hicks on Aug. 15, 1951. She was a housewife. She also sold Avon and was a babysitter.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Don Hicks.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, LaQuita Hicks Whit; a son, Jimmy Dan Hicks; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation or The Heart Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.