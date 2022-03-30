Ladislova Alois (Walter) Kopriva
On March 25, 2022, Ladislova Alois (Walter) Kopriva, passed away at the age of 89. He passed away at his home in Temple, Texas.
Ladi, as he was known growing up, was born in August 13, 1932 in Marak, Texas. He was youngest of eight children born to Frantisek and Amalie Hrachovy Kopriva. His parents were born in Moravia, Europe.
At the young age of 16, he and his brother, Willie, left the farm they had grown up on, to make their mark on the world.
Walter worked in the mining, lumber and construction industries before joining the United States Air Force in December, 1952, during the Korean War.
A long recovery in the hospital from rheumatic fever, shortly after the joining the military, would reshape his career direction. He decided to become a medic instead of a mechanic. He would eventually become NCOIC of Surgery.
He retired in 1973, having received many awards for his service. He was a member of the DAV, American Legion Post 133, and the Polka Club of America.
Walter married Beverly Kennedy in 1953, and they raised a daughter, Denise, and two sons, Walter, Jr. and Jeffrey.
Walter Loved to dance and play his accordion whenever and wherever he had the chance. His favorite dance hall was Sefcik Hall. He met his wife, Christine, at Sefcik Hall, and they polka danced around the country until her death in 2012.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John, Joe, Frank, Anton, Jerry and Willie. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Denise, his former wife Beverly and wife, Christine.
Mr. Kopriva is survived by a sister, Vlasta Reed of Alabama, his son, Walter and wife DeeAnn of Little Elm, TX, son Jeffrey of Temple, TX, granddaughter, Abbye Kopriva of Little Elm, grandson, Zachary and his wife, Lindsey, of Lubbock, and his great granddaughter, Beckett Denise. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Joe & Shanna with Standard Home Health Care, and Tiffany with the Baylor Scott & White Hospice. They would also like to extend special thanks to Jerry Haisler for his years of friendship, and also to his special friend Sharon Kuretsch. Also, they want to extend thanks to Alice Sefcik Shulak and his dancing companions at Sefcik Hall.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm, at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, TX. Mr. Kopriva will be laid to rest, with military honors at 2 pm, April 2nd at the Seaton Cemetery.
Paid Obituary