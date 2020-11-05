Domingo Concha
Domingo Concha of Bartlett Tx passed away peacefully on October 19th 2020 in Round Rock Tx. He was born on February 13th, 1928 to the late Tomas and Antonia Concha.
Domingo was a very devoted in his catholic faith. He was the first Texan to make his cursillo, a Christianity movement that was brought down from Spain. Domingo was featured several times in the Catholic Digest for being the first cursillista. It was at one of these retreats that Domingo met the love of his life and on September the 7th 1968 he married Lillie Marie Osuna in Georgetown Tx. He was a long time member of St Cyril and Methodius Church, where he served as a Eucharistic minister for many years taking the elderly and the sick Holy Communion. He also gave a lot of his time helping with church functions such as the church bazaars. Domingo made a living as a welder, he worked at Artco-Bell for 28 years.
Domingo is survived by his only daughter Mary Margaret Torres of Bartlett Tx, his Granddaughter Ana-Lisa Torres of Bartlett Tx, and his Grandson Christopher Benavidez of Bartlett Tx and his great grandson Dominick Benavidez of Georgetown Tx. He is also survived by his brother George Concha and his wife Vicky of Temple and his sister Georgia Canava of Bartlett Tx and his brother Paul Concha of Bartlett Tx along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Tomas and Antonia Concha, his wife Lillie Concha, his sister Tomasa Concha, his brother Timotao Concha, his brother Jimmy Concha, & his sister Pauline Rico.
Visitation will be held on Friday November 6, from 6pm-8pm at Goodnight Funeral home in Bartlett, TX with a Rosary at 7pm. Graveside services will be held on Saturday November 7, at 10 am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Granger, TX.
