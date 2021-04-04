William Post Chamlee, 90, of Temple died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Baylor Scott and White. A memorial service will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00am at the First Methodist Church of Temple. There will be a family visitation after the service.
Bill was born April 19, 1930 in Gatesville, Texas to Ermon Chamlee and Annabel Post Chamlee. He was a graduate of Gatesville High School in 1947. He graduated from Tarleton State College in 1949 and Texas A&M College in 1953 with a Bachelor of Architecture. He married Chloris Ann Combest in 1953. He then served in the United States Army in both Korea and Japan. He started his architectural career in Waco, TX with Spicer, Bush, and Witt, AIA. He moved to San Antonio, Texas where he worked for Adams & Adams Architects, AIA and then Harvey P. Smith & Associated, AIA. Bill and his family moved to Temple, Texas in 1958 where he and Glenn Rucker established Rucker and Chamlee, AIA. Bill married Mary Glasscock Wilkinson in 1978. In 1983, he established William Post Chamlee, AIA where he worked until his retirement.
William P Chamlee designed hundreds of homes, schools, and businesses in his tenure as an Architect. His projects included the Cultural Activities Center, Temple Public Library, First Presbyterian Church, Covenant Lutheran Church, Corinth Baptist Church, Seaton Brethren Church, Temple College Fine Arts Building, Library, and Student Union, Hillsboro City Library, and 14 TISD buildings, not to mention countless private residences in many US cities.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Beverly Post Robinson, Helen Post Kirby, Dorothy (Teeny) Post Wilson.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Chamlee of Belton; Bill’s daughters, Alisabeth “Betsi” Chamlee and husband Jim Gunlock of Temple and Margaret “Meg” Chamlee Pitrucha and husband Craig of Temple. Betsi’s children, Sarah Arnold Roberts and husband Korbett and their children Caleb, Benjamin and Andrew of Waco; Katherine Arnold Hutcheson and husband Byron Hutcheson and their children Annie and Libby of Houston. Margaret’s children, Bethany Zabcik LeBoeuf and husband Matthew LeBoeuf of Euless, Alisa Zabcik of Denver, CO, and Alan Zabcik and wife Ilima Santiago Zabcik of Pearl River, NY.
Mary’s children, Pat Wilkinson and husband Marshall “Skip” Powell of Belton, Pam Wilkinson of Ruidoso, NM, and Paul Wilkinson of Temple; Pat’s daughters, Chelsea Roeder Stern and husband Christopher Stern and their children Chloe, Camden, and Charlotte of Belton; Whitney Roeder Platina and husband Gino Platina and son, Joey, of Sacramento, CA. Pam’s children, Rebekah Knighten and husband Chris Knighten and their children Emma and Savannah of Ruidoso; Patrick Roberson and his children, Cole and Aurora Roberson of Rio Rancho, NM. Paul’s daughter Hannah Wilkinson of Ft.Wayne, IN.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Cultural Activities Center or any arts organization of your choice.
