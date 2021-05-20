BELTON — Services for Bennie Frank “Candy Man” Cearley, 82, of Holland will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Holland with Wayne Spinn officiating.
Mr. Cearley died Tuesday, May 18, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 4, 1938, in Temple to Benjamin F. and Thelma Lucille Hipp Cearley. He grew up in Temple and was a Temple High School graduate. After graduation, he joined the Air Force, and later joined the National Guard before enlisting in the Army. He served for more than 20 years, retiring in 1982 as a master sergeant. While in the Army he was deployed to Vietnam. He received numerous awards including the Bronze Star. After retiring from the Army, he worked for the city of Holland until he retired again in 1992. He later worked for a courier service for several years before finally retiring for good. He married Joyce Davis on Feb. 14, 1958, in Temple, and she preceded him in death in 2016. He was a Baptist.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Frank “Bubba” Cearley; and a grandson, Justin Cearley.
Survivors include three sons, Mike Cearley, Kevin Cearley and Gary Cearley, all of Holland; two daughters, Cindy Rice of Holland and Pam Atkinson of Georgetown; two sisters, Carolyn Lucas of Sherman and Mary Hatsell of Temple; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.