Marilyn Joy Laramey
Sammons
5/26/1926 – 11/20/2022
Marilyn Joy Laramey Sammons was born in Temple, the descendant of one of Temple’s pioneer families. Her grandfather, T.J. Laramey, became the town’s first Wells Fargo freight agent shortly after Temple was founded. Her father owned Temple Hardware Company where she worked after school hours and on weekends in the gift shop.
While working at Temple Hardware one afternoon she waited on a dashing young soldier purchasing supplies for the new military base in Killeen, Fort Hood. John Fullerton Sammons was the Second Lieutenant she met and fell in love with. In his diary that night he wrote “I met the girl I’m going to marry”. Upon his return from WWII they did marry and were together for the next sixty - three years until his death in 2009.
He joined the family business and she continued to work at the hardware store. Eventually she wanted to have her own business and created The Iron Gate, a gift shop like nothing Temple had seen before. Then, with her dear friend Norma Foster, she opened Chapman House Gifts and welcomed new and old friends there for many years. Her customers were truly her friends and she was blessed by them.
Their family grew over the years with a son, then a daughter, five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter Lynn Sammons Darst and husband Gary, their son Derek, wife Melissa and children Dylan, Maren and Hayden and daughter Casi and husband Jered. Also, son John F. Sammons, Jr and daughter Elisa Etter and children Jackson and Preston, daughter Melanie Jarvis and husband David, and children Drew, Avery and Caton, and son John III and wife Charlotte and children Ruby and Juno. She is survived as well by her beloved little dog Polly.
Four years ago she moved to Arlington to be close to her children. Although loved and cared for by her family, she missed Temple and her many friends. Each time anyone visited she would often ask “any Temple news?”. The phone calls, personal visits and letters from her friends were meaningful treasures in her life and highlights of her day.
Her health began declining a few months ago, then rapidly worsened over the last few weeks. Ultimately, she passed away peacefully in her sleep last Sunday evening, November 20th. Our family’s gratitude to AlevCare Hospice professionals cannot be adequately expressed. They, and her round-the-clock caregivers for the last year, Delmy, Diana, Freda, Kemi and Martha are angels and have become part of our family.
The many expressions of love for her and us have been very special and have helped us cope with our loss.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is assisting with her burial which will be a private family service on Monday, November 28th. A visitation and reception will be held at 2:00 PM that afternoon in the Lakeview Room at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W Avenue D,
Temple, Texas 76504.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to either of the Greater Temple Humane Society, PO Box 1093, Temple, Texas 76503 or the Women’s Ministry of First Baptist Church, 8015 West Adams Avenue, Temple, Texas 76502.
