Mary Jane Jones
Mary Jane Holley Wilson Jones, age 99, of Belton passed from this life on July 23, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. She was surrounded by family and friends. Mary Jane was born on the 25th day of June 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents Harvey Delano Wilson and Beatrice Ann (Holley) Wilson.
Mary Jane grew up in Martins Ferry, Ohio and graduated high school there as valedictorian in the 1940 class. She graduated with honors from Bowling Green State University in Ohio with majors in English and French and minors in Spanish and History. Mary Jane taught high school English and French until 1949 when her first child was born. She married Daniel Booth Jones on April 27, 1943. Dan was honorably discharged from the Navy after WWII and the young couple returned to Martins Ferry, Ohio to build a home and family.
Mary Jane and Dan began visiting Piedmont Lake, Ohio in 1950. They eventually built their dream home there in 1962. This home was a weekend retreat for their family and many friends over the years and became a refuge for grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary Jane was active in community life and served as PTA president, president of Football Moms, dedicated Sunday school teacher at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Junior Women’s Club, and as Worthy Matron in the Order of Eastern Stars.
After retirement, Mary Jane and Dan started a new adventure living on a boat in Florida for 13 years during the winters and returning to Piedmont Lake in the summers. They enjoyed traveling in their boat along the east coastline of Florida and across Florida to the Western coast. Mary Jane was the chief navigator. After selling the boat, they lived in an RV in Florida during the winter months and enjoyed this experience as well.
After Dan’s passing in 1999, Mary Jane continued to reside at Piedmont Lake during the summers and spent the winters with her daughter in Austin, Texas. She joined in all the fun activities she could while in Texas with her daughter and friends. In 2018, Mary Jane moved to Temple to reside at the Meredian where she participated in the choir. Then she moved to Park Place Manor in Belton where she lived the rest of her days. Mary Jane lived a long and wonderful life. Her legacies are the love, kindness and support she offered to so many and passed on her enthusiasm for education.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Margaret Eileen Kerr.
Mary Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Peggiann Jones of Belton, her son, Daniel George Jones and wife, Cathie, of Colerain, Ohio, her brother, Harvey Larry Wilson and wife, Gail, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, grandchildren David Helcel and wife Crystal, Joshua Helcel and wife Tara, Daniel B. Jones and wife, Judy, Jessica Craig and husband, Joe, and Megan Jones-Sheets and husband, John. She leaves nine great grandchildren Rhiannon, Gerald, Felix, Tanner, Noah, Hunter, Leona, Hannah, Avery, and many beloved nieces. She also leaves behind her beloved friends, Rosemary Anderson and Andrea Cline.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Park Place Manor in Belton, especially Ms. Annie McCall, Ms. Dana Hamilton and the Rehabilitation Department at Park Place for all the love and support they gave Mary Jane during her last few years. In addition, the family wants to express their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Baylor Scott and White Hospital Palliative Care Unit in Temple especially Dr. Waleed Abdelall (Geriatric MD), Dr. Jason Kirk, Dr. Jason Bacon and each loving and talented nurse who were angels to Mary Jane.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to charity of choice.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple Is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary