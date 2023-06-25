James Allen Wilson
James Allen Wilson was born on June 4, 1944 in Hawthorne, California to the late Ralph Wilson, Jr. and Patricia Ann Plehn Wilson. His parents separated and both remarried, each giving him two sisters: from his mother’s side, Theresa Caballero of Moreno Valley, California and Anita Raisch of Salt Lake City, Utah, and from his father’s side, Terri Wilson of Herndon, Virginia and Janice Wilson of Temple, Texas.
Jim graduated high school from the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, California and from Chapman College in Orange, California where he earned a BA in Business and Economics. He served four years in the US Air Force and was discharged as a Captain. He married Maria Hunyady on September 8, 1973.
Jim is survived by his wife Maria, who was the love of his life; his two sons, Greg Wilson and wife Shari and Jeff Wilson and wife Dana; and his two granddaughters, Manon Wilson and Isabelle Wilson.
Jim started working for Wilsonart as a janitor when he was a high school student. He later held a sales position in Los Angeles, was Regional Manager in Columbus, Ohio and National Sales and Marketing Manager for Wilsonart Adhesive Products based in Temple, Texas. His grandfather, Ralph Wilson, Sr., founded Wilsonart and Jim was always proud to be part of such a great company.
After a decade long battle with cancer, James passed away peacefully on May 30, 2023, with his loving family at his side. He is and will always be missed more than words can express.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00pm June 28, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas 76504.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ralph Wilson Youth Club, P.O. Box 1346, Temple, Texas 76503.
Paid Obituary