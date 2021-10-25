Services for Gussie Larry Daniels III, 81, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Daniels died Sunday, Oct. 24, at a Belton nursing home.
Updated: October 26, 2021 @ 12:59 am
