Matthew Diaz
Matthew Diaz, age 25 of Temple, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 16th, 2021. Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with a graveside service to follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Matt was born on July 13th, 1995 in Temple, Texas to Teresa Cardenas and Eluid Almeida. He earned his GED in 2015 and was working towards being a certified Barber. Cutting hair was his passion. Matt was last working at Wilsonart as a carpenter. He enjoyed music, fishing, watching his favorite team the Buccaneers play football and spending time with loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Bernice Diaz and his grandfather, Robert Cardenas Sr.
He is survived by his two daughters, Aubrey Nevaeh Diaz and Nadia Tiana Diaz, both of Temple; his parents, Teresa Cardenas and Eluid Almeida, both of Temple; three sisters, Nancy and Marcus Torres of Belton, Crystal and Stephen Hernandez of Temple, Fatima Diaz of Victorville, CA; four brothers, Miguel Cardenas, Anthony Diaz, David Huete all of Temple, and Jacob Diaz of Victorville, CA; six nephews, Marcus “Junior”, Avery, Chris “Bubba”, Mason, Bryson, and Gabryel; and niece, Destiny.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, June 4th, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary