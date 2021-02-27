Services for Barbara Ann Schmiedekamp Eixman, 85, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone.
Burial will be in Cyclone Cemetery.
Mrs. Eixman died Feb. 19 at a local hospital.
She was born March 23, 1935, in Falls County to Henry and Mary Franks Schmiedekamp. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1953. She married Edwin John Eixman in June 1953 in Westphalia. She worked for Terminix International Pest Control.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three sons, Samuel, Stanley and Scot; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, Steve, Stuart and Stacy; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.