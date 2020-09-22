Angela Vereen Bruce
Angela Vereen Bruce, age 82, of Temple, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home in Temple. She was born on April 5, 1938 in Florence, South Carolina to R.G. and Edith Vereen.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W, FM 93 Temple, TX 76502.
Angela graduated from Latta High School in Latta, S.C. as Salutatorian in 1956 and graduated from Columbia College with a BA in Business Administration in May of 1958. She went on to work in Real Estate for 40 plus years as a realtor.
She married Horace Sholar on September 2, 1958. They had 3 daughters Vicki Rhodes, Cynthia Sholar, and Ronelle Schneider.
Angela is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cynthia Sholar, step-mother of 55 years Louise Vereen, husband and father of the girls Horace Sholar, and daughter Pam Coffey.
She is survived by Rogers Bruce whom she married on August 25, 1995, daughters Vicki and Ronelle, sisters Sally Parham, Linda Bradfield and Beverly Harris, a brother Robert Vereen, a son Roger “Bubba” Bruce, 5 granddaughters, and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 2497 W. FM 93 Temple, Texas 76502.
