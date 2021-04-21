GATESVILLE — Services for Rayford Britt Martin, 67, of The Grove community will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Gatesville with Mike McCarthy and the Rev. Stephen Schmidt officiating.
Private interment will be at the family farm in Jonesboro.
Mr. Martin died Tuesday, April 20, in Temple.
He was born May 6, 1953, in Gatesville to Rayford and Jean Attaway Martin. He graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1971. He attended Navarro Junior College, until transferring to Tarleton State University, graduating with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. He married Debbie Pruitt on June 4, 1977. They resided in Oglesby until moving to Belton in 1987. He coached and taught history for Oglesby I.S.D. until beginning a career at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he coached volleyball and men’s basketball and was the dean of students. He retired with 31 years of service from the University for Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2018. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Gatesville.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Seth Martin; two daughters, Amanda Martin and Kayla Sellers; a sister, Jeanette Dixon; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Main St., Gatesville, TX 76528; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Compassion International @ https://www.compassion.com/where-most-needed.htm.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.