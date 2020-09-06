Mary Ann Bakker
August 18, 1939 -
August 31, 2020
Mary Ann Caswell Bakker was welcomed into the arms of God on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to Mamie and W.E. Caswell, Jr. on August 18, 1939 in Belton, Texas, but grew up in Temple.
During her high school years, she participated in competitive roller skating, but her love of skating lasted all her life and she spent many happy hours watching ice skating on tv.
On July 4, 1962 Mary met the love of her life, Pvt. John Bakker and six weeks later they were married. They spent the next 53 years traveling, raising their family and growing old together. Mary was a bookkeeper for Amos Electric for 20+ years, retiring in 2002. Afterwards she worked for Knudsen-Bedrich until 2011.
During the 80’s she was a member of Texas Business and Professional Women. She was an avid reader who loved books and enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, RVing, sewing, antiquing, baking with her granddaughters and family gatherings.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, sister, Billie Weaver, and brother, James Caswell.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Small (Tricia), Sheri Young, Renate Baerschneider (Roland), Carla Pedigo (David), Christina Chandler (Will), John “Jay” Bakker (Brandi); 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
