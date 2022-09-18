Louis Rodriguez
Loving Husband, Father, and Grandpa
Louis “Snake” Rodriguez, age 58, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, with family by his side. Trusting in God, he has gone to be with our Heavenly Father.
Funeral services will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with Rev. Stephen Vaughn officiating. A visitation will be held Monday, September 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home.
Born February 17, 1964, in Temple, Texas, to Natividad and Felisita Rodriguez; he was the youngest of ten. He married his junior high sweetheart Tamara Roberts on April 30, 1982. Louis was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church. Louis worked in construction, setting up and pouring home foundations across Bell County. He started his own business in 1992, running it successfully for over 29 years with his son, Louis Ronald Rodriguez, taking over the 30th year. As a perfectionist on the job site, Louis held himself and his work to a high standard ensuring quality work for each and every customer. Louis created a work environment that not only held his workers accountable, but he coached and encouraged his workers to be the best employees and people they could be, both personally and professionally.
Louis encouraged and inspired others outside of work as an 8 year cancer survivor. He shared his brave story with those new to diagnosis. He battled cancer with strength and determination to the end.
Survivors include his wife: Tamara Rodriguez; two children: Louis Rodriguez, married to Tiffany Rodriguez, Megan White, married to Clint White; 4 grandchildren: Carter White, Mason Rodriguez, Cade White, McKenna Rodriguez; 5 sisters: Marie Fraga, Margaret Yepez, Stella Ruiz, Alice Landeros, Vivian Alejandro; 3 brothers: Dessie Rodriguez, Roy Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez
He was preceded in death by his parents: Natividad and Felisita Rodriguez; brother: Natividad Rodriguez Jr.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in his name to Elm Grove Baptist Church P.O. Box 1267 Belton, Texas.
