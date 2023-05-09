Services for Oscar Palomino, 75, of Temple will be 11:30 am Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Palomino died Sunday, May 7, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 27, 1947, to Louis E. and Mary Hernandez Palomino in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School 1968. He worked delivery jobs, then worked for American Desk, then worked for the AT&SF Railroad. After living in Austin, he returned to Temple and he worked for the city as a senior operator at the water treatment plant until his retirement.
Survivors include two sons, Victor Palomino of Nolanville and Louis Palomino of Dallas; two daughters, Renee Segovia of Baytown and Christina Palomino of Temple; two stepsons, Willie Saldaña Jr. of Brenham and Carlos Saldaña of Killeen; a stepdaughter, Michelle Saldaña of Temple; two brothers; a sister; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with a rosary at 7 p.m.