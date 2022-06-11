Services for Sandra Maureen Jezek, 76, of Temple will be held in private.
Mrs. Jezek died Thursday, June 9, at a local nursing home.
She was born June 3, 1955, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Robert Loyd Williams and Margaret Wilson. She graduated from Silo High School in Silo, Okla.
Survivors include her husband, David D. Jezek of Temple; two sons, Adam D. Jezek of Temple and Russell L. Eggenberg Jr. of Durant, Okla.; a daughter, Bobbi Sue Fairchild of Bluffton, S.C.; a sister, Richelle Williams of Temple; two brothers, Alan Williams of Temple and Robert Williams of Moody; and 10 grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.