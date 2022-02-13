Dennis Ross
Dennis Ross of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Stacy and Danna Ross; and sister, Linda Lewis. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Karen; and grandkids, Caroline, Ben, Sam and Will Witken; and 4 nephews, and 8 nieces and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Bobby and Truman, and sisters: Maxine and VonNell.
He retired from the BNSF railroad after 37 years of service. Dennis enjoyed fishing, playing pool and going to the local high school football games. He was the first to tell a joke or some unbelievable story.