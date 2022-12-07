Services for Melvin Leon Jackson, 72, of Temple, will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Branford Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Billy Ray Howard officiating.
Mr. Jackson died Thursday, Nov. 24 at his residence in Temple.
He was born Aug. 9, 1950 to Nathaniel Pete Jackson and Charlene Mayberry in Tallassee, Ala. He graduated from W.B. Doby high School in Wetumpka, Ala. He joined the United States Army and became an Aircraft Mechanic and Repairman for three years. Melvin worked for Wilson Art International as a Maintenance Repairman and retired in 2001.
Survivors include two daughters, Chameka Mitchell of Temple, and Sheila Smith of Houston; two sons, Michael DeLuze of Temple, and Bruce Mitchell of Midlothian; five brothers, Winston Jackson, Paul Jackson, John Jackson, all of Tallassee, Ala.; Doug Jackson of Shorter, Ala.; and Nathaniel Jackson Jr. of Portsmouth, Va.; four sisters, Mattie L. Reed, Cassandra Jackson, Charlie Mae Jackson, Janice Palmore, all of Tallassee, Ala.; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; several nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.