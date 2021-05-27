Juanita Reyes Gomez, 90, of Temple died Thursday, May 27, at her residence.
Services are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Updated: May 28, 2021 @ 12:03 am
