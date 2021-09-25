Lynne Elkins Schaub, beloved wife, mother, and “Mimi” passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Temple, at the age of 75.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at Arnett Cemetery, near Gatesville, with Chaplain Gary Baxley officiating.
Lynne was born on November 22, 1945 to Leonard and Frances Elkins in Irving. Early in her childhood, she was no stranger to adversity. She lost her family home to a fire at the age of five and her father in death, to a heart attack at the age of nine. She and her mother found courageous strength in their faith and family. Lynne attended Baylor University, (Sic’em Bears), and graduated with a Business Education Degree. While attending Baylor University, she met Richard Schaub, who was finishing his graduate degree, at a Valentine banquet. They soon fell in love, married and moved to Temple to start their career and family. She worked for the local electric company as the district manager’s secretary for twenty-two years. Lynne loved the Lord and was very active at First Baptist Church of Temple. She sang in the choir, participated and led Bible studies, went on mission trips and ministered to women in the prison systems. Outside of the church, she was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend. She was her daughter, Lisa’s, biggest fan, as she loved and supported her journey of sports into her college career. While Lisa was attending college, Lynne developed breast cancer in 1992. In true Lynne fashion, by faith, prayer and grit she fought cancer and remained in remission. Lynne shared a huge passion for connecting with people, animals and chocolate (not sure the order). She never met a stranger and was able to experience very special travel adventures with Lisa and friends across the globe.
Her daughter, Lisa, expresses a deep, heartfelt love to her dad who cared for her mother, during the hardest struggle of her life with dementia. The Schaub family expresses their thanks to Dr. Kimmey, Chaplain Gary Baxley, Amedisys Hospice staff and especially the amazing care givers at Mercy House who loved and cared for her daily.
Lynne is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Schaub; daughter, Lisa Schaub; grandson, Caleb; and her beloved best friend, Carol.