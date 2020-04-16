Gerald (Gerry) Wayne Schader
Gerald (Gerry) Wayne Schader was born May 17, 1941 in Waco, Texas.
He passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Hondo, Texas.
Gerald grew up in Temple, Texas. He worked at Schader’s Dry Cleaners with his parents. He was in the Temple High School class of 1959.
Gerald married Jimmie Lou Spencer June 10, 1960 in Temple, Texas.
His children are Karl Schader and wife Jane Hassinger Schader of Elizabethville, Pennsylvania
and Wayne Schader of St. Augustine, Florida.
His grandchild is Keanan Wayne Schader of Ocean City, New Jersey.
He was a member of the Texas National Guard 49th Armored Division. Gerald served as Air Defense Assembly Technician in the Army (Nike, air defense artillery). He retired, after 20 years, as Chief Warrant Officer.
After retirement from the military, he worked as a locksmith. Gerald was involved in various hobbies throughout the years including being a HAM radio operator (KB4TI), a wood carver and enjoyed flying remote control airplanes. He was, at one time, a member of the Medina Valley Flyers RC Club.
Gerald was preceded in death by parents, Virgie and John Schader and brother, Drayton Schader.
