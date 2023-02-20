BELTON — Service for Joe Weldon Truelove Sr., 76, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at 3C Cowboy Fellowship in Salado with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating.
Mr. Truelove died Sunday, Jan. 29, at his residence.
He was born July 29, 1946, to Joe and Mildred Truelove in Temple. After graduating from Temple High School he began teaching automotive repair classes at Temple Junior College and the Huntsville Prison System. He owned Truelove and Sons Auto Repair for more than 35 years. He was a member of the International Garage Association, the Temple Longhorn Club and the Temple Towman’s Association.
Survivors include two sons, Joe Weldon Truelove Jr. of Wylie and Chris Allen Truelove of Belton; two sisters, Dortha Tilley of Temple and Janette Rochester of Peachtree City, Ga.; and three grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.