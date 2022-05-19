BARTLETT — Services for Steven M. Cortez, 52, of Bartlett will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett.
Mr. Cortez died Tuesday, April 26, in Temple.
He was born Feb. 13, 1970 to Fernando and Leonor Cortez. He graduated from Bartlett High School. He attended Temple Junior College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He worked in corrections and served as the victim assistance coordinator for Milam County. He volunteered at the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault. He ended his career as a paralegal at Lone Star Legal Aid. He served as vice president of the Taylor Area Tennis Association.
Survivors include five brothers, Fernando Cortez of Bertram, Armando Cortez and Noe Cortez, both of Bartlett, Daniel Cortez of Temple and Andrew Cortez of Taylor; and five sisters, Molly Trevino of Troy, Irene Gadison of Davilla, Sophia Rodriguez of Temple, Lucia Campos of Bartlett, and Rachel Cuellar of Round Rock.