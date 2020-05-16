Services for Michael Monroe “Mike” Myers, 65, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be private.
Mr. Myers died Sunday, May 3, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1955, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Donald S. and Bernice Ward Myers. He married Sherri Lynn Belasco. He worked for Jack Hilliard Distributing Co. in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Robert Ivy of Pearland, Colt Myers of Wylie and Jarret Pickens of Dripping Springs; two daughters, Mindy Morgan of Hudson, Fla., and Piper Landrum of Raleigh, N.C.; a sister, Donna Myers of Houston; and 10 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation in Houston.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.